Monarch Building latest addition to Saskatoon’s City Park

A new building is going up where Ming’s Kitchen and Juliette’s Dance School used to be located in Saskatoon.

The foundation is being laid for the Monarch Building on the southeast corner of 2nd Avenue North and Queen Street.

The 17,000 square-foot two-storey building will house a combination of retail outlets and office space.

“The location will appeal to tenants who want to be in an easy to access location near downtown and servicing the City Park neighbourhood,” said Kevin Johnson, a senior salesperson with Colliers International.

“It’s a great fit for that part of the city.”

The building developers said there was a demand for more boutique retail and office space in the area following the successful development of the Shop Easy store at 7th Avenue North and Princess Street.

Among the amenities included in the building are indoor bike storage, showers, and onsite storage.

It is expected to be ready for tenants by early summer 2019.