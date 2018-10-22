1 dead, 1 injured after head-on Lake Country collision

One person is dead after a head-on collision early Sunday morning in Lake Country.

Just after 7:30 a.m., emergency crews rushed to Highway 97 south of Oceola Road. A witness told police that a grey Chevrolet Impala crossed the centre line of the highway and collided with a northbound black Chrysler from Alberta.

The 87-year-old driver of the Chevrolet Impala had slipped into cardiac arrest.

“The elderly Upper Fraser Valley man, who was rushed from the scene in grave condition by BC Ambulance Service, sadly passed away while being transported to an area hospital,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release.

“Efforts remain underway to locate and properly notify the deceased’s next of kin.”

The 52-year-old driver and sole occupant of the Chrysler was taken to hospital for medical treatment. The central Alberta man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Both vehicles are slated for mechanical inspections and will remain part of the still ongoing investigation, now being led by the BC Coroners Service,” O’Donaghey said.

“Investigators are mindful, and have yet to confirm whether or not a medical emergency suffered by the 87-year-old behind the steering wheel may have been a contributing factor in this tragic crash.”

Anyone who witnessed the accident who has not spoken with police is asked to call RCMP at 250-766-2288.