Saskatoon weather outlook: warm, sunny weather continues – for now

WATCH ABOVE: Sunny skies kickoff the week, but the wonderful weather will start sliding out of Saskatoon's weather forecast soon.

Sunny skies kickoff the week, but the wonderful weather will start sliding out soon.

Saskatoon forecast

Monday

-13 is what it felt like with wind chill to start the fourth week of October as temperatures fell back to -8 to start the week.

Mostly sunny skies stuck around right through the morning as we warmed up into mid-single digits by noon.

Skies stay sunny for the rest of the day as we heat up to an afternoon high a degree or so into double digits.

Monday night

Conditions remain clear Monday night, allowing the mercury to slide back into mid-minus single digits overnight.

Tuesday

-9 is what it’ll feel like with wind chill as you head out the door Tuesday morning under beautiful sunny skies.

Sunshine will be the name of the game throughout the day as an upper ridge of high pressure remains in place and we warm up to a daytime high in the mid-teens with a breezy southeasterly wind kicking in.

High pressure remains in place, keeping skies sunny on Tuesday.

SkyTracker Weather

Wednesday-Friday

Another sunny day is on the way Wednesday before a system slides into Saskatchewan on Thursday that’ll bring in some clouds that could bring some showers on Friday.

Daytime highs will hop back up into the mid-teens on Wednesday before sliding back a few degrees for the remainder of the week as winds pick back up.

Gusty winds return to the forecast to finish the fourth week of October.

SkyTracker Weather

Weekend outlook

Some clouds and gusty winds could linger into Saturday before more sunshine moves back in on Sunday with afternoon highs aiming to get back into double digits, but just, before cooling further into next week.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

The Oct. 22 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Cam Skoropat at Whiteswan Lake:

The Oct. 22 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Cam Skoropat at Whiteswan Lake.

Cam Skoropat / Viewer Submitted

