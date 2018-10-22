16 combines harvest canola crop to support Sask. community

Farmers from the Colonsay, Sask. area volunteered their time and supported their community on the weekend.

Sixteen combines were used to harvest a quarter-section of canola crop on Sunday, just outside the town.

The land was offered up by local retired farmer Herb Shier.

Lynden Butler, one of the organizers of the Shier Land Project, said offers to help came in once people heard about the project.

“My phone was ringing,” Butler explained, “and there was very few times where I had to pick up the phone and ask somebody to do something.”

“People came to me, wanting to help.”

Organizers expect to raise more than $60,000, with all proceeds going to maintaining and repairing the town’s recreational facilities, including the rink complex, swimming pool and community hall.