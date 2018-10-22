Canada Post rotating strikes begin in Victoria B.C.

Canada Post employees have started rotating strikes in four cities across Canada Monday, including Victoria.

However, Canada Post has confirmed that while mail delivery may be delayed to residents, it will not be halted altogether.

According to the union, the strike, which started at 12:01 a.m. PT, will last for 24 hours

Victoria is joining Edmonton and Windsor and Halifax in the rotating strikes.

According to Canada Post, mail and parcels will not be delivered or picked up in Victoria, Edmonton, Windsor and Halifax on Monday. But the service will resume in these cities on Tuesday.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) gave Canada Post until the end of the weekend (Oct. 20 and 21) to reach an agreement and avoid the union’s strike action.

In B.C., Monday is the first day of ballots being sent out to vote on the issue of proportional representation.

B.C. will vote by mail-in ballot from Oct. 22 to Nov. 30 on whether to adopt a form of proportional representation (PR), or to keep the current first-past-the-post (FPTP) system of voting.

However, Canada Post says those ballots will still be delivered, although they may be delayed.

There is no word yet on whether other B.C. cities will be joining the rotating Canada Post strikes.

Canada Post is also the major delivery service used for legal cannabis orders in much of the country.

The strike could delay by up to a week some cannabis deliveries.

However, the B.C. government has not said if other methods of delivery will be used at this time.

-With files from Katie Dangerfield and Jessica Vomiero