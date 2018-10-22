Winter weather on its way to northern, western New Brunswick: Environment Canada

New Brunswickers in the northern and western parts of the province should bundle up and be ready for a hefty helping of snow, Environment Canada says.

The agency has issued a special weather statement, as there is the potential for accumulating snow in the region Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

READ MORE: Cruel spring joke? Newfoundlanders wake up to snow in June

Environment Canada says it’s too early to forecast detailed amounts, although it is possible that accumulated snowfall could exceed 10 centimetres.

“It is likely that the snow will become mixed with or change to rain in the east on Wednesday,” the agency wrote in a press release.

“Precipitation should taper to flurries or showers on Wednesday night.”

WATCH: Curious Colorado bear opens snow-covered van doors and leaves them open during winter storm

Environment Canada says it is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they come available.