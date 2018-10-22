Driver arrested after man pushed from Uber in Halton Region: police

Police say an Uber driver has been arrested after allegedly pushing a passenger out of a moving vehicle in Halton Region.

The man was then dragged along by the vehicle, police said in a news release on Monday.

The Uber driver lives in Guelph and was arrested by Guelph police on Friday.

The 36-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving and has been turned over to Halton Regional Police.

Few details are known about the incident itself, and the extent of the passenger’s injuries is also uncertain.

Global News has reached out to Halton Regional Police for information, but a spokesperson has yet to respond.

