Saudis used Jamal Khashoggi body double in cover up of killing, CCTV footage shows

A man wearing Jamal Khashoggi‘s clothes left the Saudi consulate in Istanbul just hours after the journalist’s killing, according to CCTV footage obtained by CNN.

A senior Turkish official told CNN that the man, who they identified as Mustafa al-Madani, was allegedly part of the 15-person team that was involved in the Oct. 2 killing of Khashoggi.

The video shows the man wearing Khashoggi’s glasses, dress shirt, suit jacket and pants — he also has similar facial hair. He takes the back exit out of the consulate building with an accomplice, then gets in a taxi.

After that, the same man is seen at Blue Mosque, one of Turkey’s most famous landmarks. At the mosque, he enters a public bathroom and changes out of the clothes.

The footage adds to the myriad of questions still remaining about the Washington Post columnist’s death.

Over the weekend, Saudi Arabia claimed that Khashoggi died in a “fistfight” inside the consulate. The kingdom’s claim was met with international skepticism and allegations of a coverup.

Turkish officials have remained consistent is saying the death was a calculated operation, which involved Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Media reports and officials maintain that a 15-member Saudi team flew to Istanbul on Oct. 2, knowing Khashoggi would arrive for a document he needed to get married. Once he was inside, the Saudis accosted Khashoggi, cut off his fingers, killed and dismembered the 59-year-old writer.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised that details of Khashoggi’s killing “will be revealed in all its nakedness.”

Controversy over Khashoggi’s death is particularly troublesome for Saudi Arabia as it gears up to host a high-profile investment summit in Riyadh. Several business executives and world leaders have boycotted the event.

That has left the Saudi royal family in damage-control mode.

Saudi state media reported Monday that Prince Mohammed and his father, King Salman, made condolence calls to Khashoggi’s son, Salah.

Other Saudi officials have been clear in their claims that the royal family had no knowledge of the death.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir on Sunday told Fox News that Khashoggi’s killing was “a rogue operation.”

“The individuals who did this did this outside the scope of their authority,” he said. “There obviously was a tremendous mistake made and what compounded the mistake was the attempt to try to cover up. That is unacceptable to the government.”

— With files from the Associated Press