Community rallies for Alberta teen in desperate need of living liver donor

A teenager in Wetaskiwin is in dire need of a living liver donor and his community is rallying to find a match.

Noah Orchard, 18, has cystic fibrosis and Type 1 Diabetes, and a recent complication sent him to the hospital.

“There’s a high level of pneumonia in his bloodstream because the liver is not doing its job at all,” said Joan Losinski, Noah’s grandmother. “This pneumonia — or any type of bacteria — goes to the brain and it affects it. So that was Noah’s problem; he was just not himself.”

Doctors, his family said, have told them that without a liver transplant, he won’t survive another similar episode. Now the family is looking for someone with type O blood who is interested in donating.

“We’re going to have a lot — I hope a lot — [of] responses from an ‘O,’ and being from Wetaskiwin where it’s a smaller city, and we’ve lived here all our lives, the people have really shared my post,” Losinski said. “And shared and shared and shared.”

The family is sharing their message through Facebook. Losinski said the community of Wetaskiwin and beyond has rallied behind her grandson.

“We’ve had so many people that are going to have their blood tested. People in Columbus, Georgia, my nephew played hockey down there, and they’re getting [their] blood tested.”

Anyone interested in donating can contact Living Donor Services.