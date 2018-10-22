Dark Poutine recap: The disappearance of Mekayla Bali

On April 12, 2016, after skipping school, which was allegedly uncharacteristic, 16-year-old Mekayla Bali disappeared from Yorkton, Sask. She has not been seen, definitively, since.
“Mekayla is described as a Caucasian female, approximately five-feet-two-inches tall and weighs approximately 114 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She is known to change her appearance: she has reddish hair which can be dyed blond or other colours and she wears her hair down, pulled back, straight or wavy. She sometimes wears dark-rimmed (teal) glasses and a teal/mint coloured infinity scarf. When Mekayla was reported missing she was 16 years old; she has since turned 17 years old. Mekayla also goes by the name Mekayla Niebergall.” From SaskCrimestoppers
Contact information
If you have information about Mekayla Bali, please contact:
RCMP: 1-844-880-6518
Email: RCMP.FBali.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca
Call 911 in an emergency.
Sources:
Reddit: Unresolved Mysteries / Mekayla Bali Case
Calgary Possible Sighting
DaughterProject.ca
BringMekaylaBaliHome.com
Nighttime Podcast – Where is Mekayla Bali?
True Crime Talk – Missing Mekayla Bali – Facebook Group
