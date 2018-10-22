Blogs
October 22, 2018 10:35 am

Dark Poutine recap: The disappearance of Mekayla Bali

By

Mekayla Bali, 16, was last seen at a bus station in Yorkton, Sask.

Yorkton City RCMP
A A

Listen on Apple PodcastsListen on Google Podcasts

 

 

 

On April 12, 2016, after skipping school, which was allegedly uncharacteristic, 16-year-old Mekayla Bali disappeared from Yorkton, Sask. She has not been seen, definitively, since.

Story continues below

“Mekayla is described as a Caucasian female, approximately five-feet-two-inches tall and weighs approximately 114 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She is known to change her appearance: she has reddish hair which can be dyed blond or other colours and she wears her hair down, pulled back, straight or wavy. She sometimes wears dark-rimmed (teal) glasses and a teal/mint coloured infinity scarf. When Mekayla was reported missing she was 16 years old; she has since turned 17 years old. Mekayla also goes by the name Mekayla Niebergall.” From SaskCrimestoppers

READ MORE: Mekayla Bali’s mom says Canada can learn from U.S. about missing child searches

Contact information

If you have information about Mekayla Bali, please contact:
RCMP: 1-844-880-6518
Email: RCMP.FBali.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca
Call 911 in an emergency.

Sources:
Reddit: Unresolved Mysteries / Mekayla Bali Case
Calgary Possible Sighting
DaughterProject.ca
BringMekaylaBaliHome.com
Nighttime Podcast – Where is Mekayla Bali?
True Crime Talk – Missing Mekayla Bali – Facebook Group

Contact Dark Poutine:

Website: http://darkpoutine.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/darkpoutinepod
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/darkpoutine/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/darkpoutine/
Email: dakpoutinepodcast@gmail.com
Support the show: https://www.paypal.me/darkpoutine

We LOVE that you are loving the “Dark Poutine” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

On your iPad or iPhone:

  • Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for Dark Poutine and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Dark Poutine page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

On your Android Phone or Tablet:

  • Open the Google Podcasts app, search for Dark Poutine and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Dark Poutine page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dark Poutine
Dark Poutine Podcast
disappearance of Mekayla Bali
Mekayla Bali
Mekayla Bali cold case
Mekayla Bali disappearance
Mekayla Bali Yorkton
Sask. teen missing
What happened to Mekayla Bali
Where is Mekayla Bali
Yorkton

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News