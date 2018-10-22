Voters across Ontario head to polls for municipal elections

TORONTO – Voters across Ontario will cast their ballots in municipal elections today after a lead-up that’s seen everything from legal battles to electoral reform.

Much of the narrative has been dominated by Toronto, where 242 candidates are fighting for a spot on a sharply reduced 25-member council – down from the 47 seats they would have had if not for provincial interference.

Premier Doug Ford introduced legislation to slash the size of Toronto’s council nearly in half after the campaign had already begun, leading the city to launch a legal challenge.

READ MORE: Ontario municipal election 2018 profiles

A judge initially ruled in Toronto’s favour, but that decision was later overthrown and the election continued as Ford envisioned it.

Elsewhere, voters in London, Ont., will also have a markedly different experience at the polls today as the first-ever Canadian municipality to use ranked ballots in a local election.

All of Ontario’s cities and towns were given the option to use preferential voting for the first time this year, but only London took the province up on its offer.