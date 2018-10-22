Rick Zamperin: Losing Brandon Banks puts immense pressure on Ticats

Hamilton’s Grey Cup hopes have taken a big hit in more ways than one.

The Tiger-Cats not only lost to Ottawa on Friday night, virtually securing a division title for the Redblacks, they also lost star receiver Brandon Banks for the rest of the 2018 season.

Banks suffered a broken clavicle in his left shoulder when he attempted a diving catch along the sideline 2:47 into the fourth quarter and crashed to the turf as Ottawa defensive back Rico Murray landed on him.

Hamilton took a 31-29 lead with a field goal by Lirim Hajrullahu on the next play, but it would be the last points they scored in a 35-31 loss.

With two games left, the Cats can still win the division if they beat Ottawa this Saturday and then defeat Montreal in their last game of the regular season — and hope the Redblacks lose their season finale against Toronto.

Losing Banks is devastating, considering that Hamilton has already lost receivers Jalen Saunders, Chris Williams and Terrence Toliver to injury.

“Speedy B” was second in the Canadian Football League with 94 receptions and 1,423 receiving yards and was tied with teammate Luke Tasker for first in the league with 11 receiving touchdowns.

Banks had also registered 10 games with at least 100 receiving yards this year, breaking Tony Champion’s 1989 single-season record of eight games.

Banks’ injury not only greatly diminishes Hamilton’s explosiveness on offence, Ticats head coach June Jones and starting quarterback Jeremiah Masoli have to know that opposing defences are going to double-team Tasker and practically goad Hamilton into throwing to one of their other receivers.

Without Banks, there’s pressure on the entire team to step up.