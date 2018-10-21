Human remains found on Ebb and Flow First Nation: RCMP

RCMP say they have found human remains on the Ebb and Flow First Nation, but they are not related to a missing person case in the same area.

Officers were called at around 5 p.m Saturday and remain on scene. They believe these are historical remains and are not related to Dwayne Lavallee, a missing 21-year-old man from Ebb and Flow.

Lavallee was last seen on Sept. 22 around 2 p.m. He was reported missing several days later, and his car was found by a farmer on Sept. 26 north of nearby Ste. Rose du Lac.

RELATED: Family hires chopper to find missing Ebb and Flow man

The investigation of the human remains is ongoing with assistance from Forensic Identification Services, Major Crime Services and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone wishing to help search for Lavallee can get in touch via the Facebook page.