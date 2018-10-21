Runners lace up to support literacy in New Brunswick

About 2,600 runners laced up their shoes to take part in the Legs for Literacy runs in Moncton.

Mike Peterson of Charlottetown, P.E.I., ran away with a first-place finish in the marathon. He had a time of 2:48:02.

“I’m super happy. My goal was to break 2:50:00,” says Peterson. “I had never broken 2:50:00 before, and I (finished) 2:50:38 here last year.”

Emily Hamilton of Halifax finished first for the women in the marathon. She posted a time of 3:00:00.

Officials say runners came from across the Maritimes, Canada and even Europe.

Race organizers say the proceeds from the event are donated to literacy initiatives in southeastern New Brunswick.

“It can be school districts, for instance,” says Carole Chan with Legs for Literacy. “We also give to the library (and) we’ve given to organizations that help tutor kids.”

The five-kilometre, 10-kilometre, half-marathon and marathon races were held Sunday.

It’s not yet clear how much money will be contributed to local literacy initiatives, but approximately $37,000 was donated in 2017.

“We (New Brunswick) have one of the highest illiteracy rates in Canada,” says Chan. “It’s so important that if we’re going to put our funds to something that we support the education of our youth.”