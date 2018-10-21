Man dead after vehicle strikes tree north of Ailsa Craig: Middlesex OPP

Middlesex County OPP say a 22-year-old from North Middlesex is dead following a single-vehicle crash north of Ailsa Craig that took place Friday night.

Police say they responded to the crash around 10 p.m. to find a man with life-threatening injuries on Queen Street, south of West Corner Drive.

According to police, an investigation revealed a vehicle was travelling north on Queen Street when it drove off the roadway and struck a tree, causing the driver to be ejected.

The man was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Queen Street was closed to traffic for several hours, but reopened late Saturday morning.

Police have identified the victim as Greg Turner of North Middlesex.

