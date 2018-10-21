Sunday morning collision in Brampton sends 2 to trauma centre: Peel police
Peel Regional Police say two people are injured after a collision in Brampton early Sunday morning.
Officers said they were called to Winston Churchill Boulevard and Steeles Avenue West with reports of a serious collision around 8:31 a.m.
A spokesperson for paramedics said they transported two adult men to a trauma centre.
One man is in critical condition, they said, and the other is in serious condition.
Police later told Global News the drivers are said to be the ages of 52 and 34. As well, they believe speed was a factor in the incident.
They said the intersection will remain closed as the investigation continues.
