October 21, 2018 9:48 am

Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Toronto’s east end

By Web Writer  Global News

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Toronto emergency services says one man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in the city’s east end.

Police said they were called to Nugget Avenue and McCowan Road, after the sound of gunshots was reported early Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for paramedics told Global News the victim is in his 20s.

There is currently no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

