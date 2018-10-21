Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Toronto’s east end

Toronto emergency services says one man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in the city’s east end.

Police said they were called to Nugget Avenue and McCowan Road, after the sound of gunshots was reported early Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Ryerson University student fatally shot outside of north-end Toronto home

A spokesperson for paramedics told Global News the victim is in his 20s.

There is currently no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Shooting Nugget Ave near McCowan Rd. Officers O/S have located one injured person. Unknown suspect(s) or direction of travel. Emergency run to start soon. Witnesses call 911 @tps42div 1941669 ^ma — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) October 21, 2018