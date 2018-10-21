Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Toronto’s east end
Toronto emergency services says one man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in the city’s east end.
Police said they were called to Nugget Avenue and McCowan Road, after the sound of gunshots was reported early Sunday morning.
A spokesperson for paramedics told Global News the victim is in his 20s.
There is currently no suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
