October 21, 2018 3:00 am

Richmond advance voting results from one station have to be counted again

By Online Journalist  Global News

Voters in the City of Richmond will have to wait until after midnight to hear unofficial results on the civic election.

That’s because a corrupted memory stick has forced advance votes from a city hall polling station to be counted again.

“This is expected to take some time,” the city said.

Results posted so far show incumbent Mayor Malcolm Brodie retaking the job with 29,397 votes, with 43 out of 44 stations reporting.

That was more than the 7,736 votes that second-place candidate Roy Sakata brought in.

Final results will be posted on Richmond.ca.

