Vancouver voters complain of bottlenecks, glitchy ballot readers at voting places

As Vancouverites head to the polls for the 2018 civic election, some have turned to social media to report long lines and problems with ballot reading machines.

In a bid to prevent voter congestion, the city posted updates to Twitter throughout the day with lists of voting places with high and low turnout.

Does your voting place look busy? Here's an update as of 5pm — many places with no lines! Find more locations: https://t.co/x1wkFZ1zv2 #VancouverVotes pic.twitter.com/XTKRqsncso — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) October 21, 2018

Vancouver voters are permitted to vote at any of the more than 100 polling places in the city.

However that wasn’t enough to blunt criticism from some disgruntled voters, many of whom pointed the finger at the city’s digital ballot reading machines.

In a lineup of passively irritable locals, at a polling station with a disheveled air, with a slow, glitchy ballot machine: democracy rose ever glorious #vancouver #vanpoli #vanelxn18 pic.twitter.com/Ldzn0m9g8O — Rahat Kurd (@RahatKurd) October 20, 2018

@CityofVancouver #VancouverVotes #carnegie volunteers great, but 1 not working ballot machine – Vancouver admin terrible terrible ppl dropping ballot not voting — Beverley O'Neil (@BeverleyComic) October 20, 2018

Vancouver voting a bit slow. Bottleneck is the actual ballot-reading machine, which seems slow and flaky pic.twitter.com/wPN7TNNl2k — Tim Bray (@timbray) October 20, 2018

Hey @CityofVancouver, what's the hold-up at the voting stations? It shouldn't take 2+ hours to wait in line to vote. Why is it so difficult to vote in Vancouver? #vancouverDOESNTvote #vancouvervotes — Bumfuzzle (@Bumfuzzle4) October 20, 2018

I saw the same thing happening at Kensington community centre — a volunteer collecting ballots for people who wanted to leave the lineup early. About a dozen in hand. Not cool, and definitely a problem with lack of machines. — Nic Waller (@nic_waller) October 21, 2018

The city said its tabulation machines were working normally, and that the longer, 22-inch ballots take a bit longer than normal to process. It added that the process can take longer if a ballot is rejected on the first pass through the machine, and asked voters to be patient.

However, while voters at a number of polling stations reported long waits and bottlenecks, it’s not yet clear if turnout will be any higher than in previous years.

According to the city, more than 58,000 people had voted by 2 p.m. — halfway through the voting day — while 48,000 people cast advance ballots for a total of 106,000.

Back in 2014, when just 44 per cent of voters turned out, 181,707 ballots were cast.

Polls close at 8 p.m.