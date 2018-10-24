Politics
October 24, 2018 6:00 am

Winnipeg heads to the polls to decide fate of mayor, council – and Portage and Main

Today is election day.

It’s civic election day in Manitoba and Winnipeggers will decide whether to grant their mayor a second term and will have their say on the heart of the city.

Mayor Brian Bowman faces challenges from seven other candidates, and the city will vote in a non-binding plebiscite on whether it’s time to permanently demolish the barriers at Portage and Main, which are crumbling.

The polls are open throughout the city from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. After the polls close, 680CJOB will go live for two hours of election results coverage, and we will bring you all the details.

From 10 p.m. until 11 p.m., Global News will have all the analysis you’ll need on who won and what that means for you.

Find the results later today here.

