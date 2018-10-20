Laval police find vehicle of missing 36-year-old man

Laval police have found a vehicle belonging to a missing 36-year-old man in the Laurentians.

Sylvain Lavoie was last seen leaving his workplace in Laval at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Since then, Lavoie’s family and friends haven’t heard from him. They fear for his safety, as Lavoie has health issues and does not have his medication with him.

Lavoie is five feet seven inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has two warrior tattoos, one on his left shoulder and one on his right arm.

Lavoie was wearing a grey cotton jacket, black shoes and a baseball cap when he went missing.

Laval police say they are investigating.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Laval police at 450-662-4636​.