Bear Clan volunteers find nearly $600 worth of meth in Winnipeg neighborhood

Winnipeg police are praising Bear Clan Manitoba volunteers for finding and turning over a “significant amount” of meth on Friday.

A picture posted to the volunteer group’s Twitter account shows 5.87 grams of the drug, which was found in the Lord Selkirk area.

Our largest find to date. 5.87 grams of methamphetamine that will not be consumed in our community.

“Our largest find to date. 5.87 grams of methamphetamine that will not be consumed in our community,” Bear Clan Patrol Inc. tweeted Friday night.

Saturday afternoon, Winnipeg police took to Twitter to thank the group for the work they do.

A shout-out to the @bearclanmb. Patrolling volunteers found a significant quantity of methamphetamine yesterday in the Lord Selkirk area yesterday and turned it over to our officers. Thanks again for all the work you do!

“A shout-out to the @bearclanmb. Patrolling volunteers found a significant quantity of methamphetamine yesterday in the Lord Selkirk area yesterday and turned it over to our officers,” the tweet read. “Thanks again for all the work you do!”

According to police, the quantity of meth that was turned in has a street value of nearly $600.