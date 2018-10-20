Focus Montreal: October 20

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

The “Wine Spectator of Cannabis”

Canadian pro-cannabis legalization activist and founder of the Compassion Center of Montreal, Marc-Boris Saint-Maurice has launched EspaceCannabis.ca, a website that’s being called the “Wine Spectator of Cannabis.” On the site, consumers can review products sold by legal distributors of cannabis in the country with the goal of offering relevant information and promoting responsible consumption. Global’s senior anchor Jamie Orchard met with Saint-Maurice to learn more about the initiative.

Why is the medical community so hesitant to endorse the pharmaceutical properties of marijuana?

While recreational marijuana is now legal in Canada, it has been legal to prescribe medical cannabis since 2001. But still, only 5 per cent of doctors in the country do so.

That’s why one Montreal doctor is speaking out about its benefits.

Global’s senior anchor Jamie Orchard speaks to Dr. Michael Dworkind, a palliative care and pain control expert at the Jewish General Hospital.

McGill University’s launches new program to support allophones in becoming bilingual

François Legault promised on the campaign trail that his government would reduce the number of immigrants and for those who are accepted, more support to integrate into the workplace.

A new one-of-a-kind program at McGill University aims to support allophones in becoming bilingual by providing students with the linguistic and socio-cultural knowledge they need to attain their goals and achieve a high proficiency in both English and French recognized by industry standards.

Global’s Jamie Orchard speaks to McGill University’s School of Continuing Studies program director Margaret Levey.