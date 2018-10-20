Health
October 20, 2018 10:53 am

Michigan pharmacist accused of refusing to fill woman’s prescription to complete miscarriage

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan said it filed a complaint with Meijer after a pharmacist refused to fill a customer's prescription that was prescribed to her to treat a miscarriage.

A A

A woman says a Michigan pharmacist refused to fill a prescription to help her complete a miscarriage, telling her it was against his religion.

Rachel Peterson of Ionia tells the Detroit Free Press the pharmacist worked at a Meijer store in Petoskey. She and her husband were in northern Michigan in July following the miscarriage of their twins.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Trump administration blocks 2 pregnant illegal immigrant teens from obtaining abortions

Peterson says she intended to fill a prescription to accelerate the miscarriage and avoid infection, but says the pharmacist refused to provide the medication. Peterson says the pharmacist told her he didn’t believe her explanation. A Meijer pharmacist hours away in Ionia agreed to fill the prescription.

Meijer spokeswoman Christina Fecher says the Petoskey pharmacist should have had another local pharmacist help Peterson. Fecher didn’t say whether the pharmacist has been disciplined.

READ MORE: Ottawa Catholic university cancels screening of abortion documentary

The American Civil Liberties Union is asking Meijer to ensure that another incident doesn’t happen.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
accelerate miscarriage
Doctor religious beliefs
Meijer
Michigan pharmacist
Michigan woman miscarriage
Miscarriage
Rachel Peterson

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News