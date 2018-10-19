Lethbridge Fire and EMS hold live fire training simulation for new recruits

A lot of professions require constant training to ensure your skill sets stay sharp, but it takes an even deeper meaning when your job involves saving lives.

On Friday, recruits wore full protective gear, fighting a simulated fire originating from a compressed gas vessel.

“This specific drill really simulates a fire that could happen in an industrial building, for example if a propane line were to rupture,” said deputy chief from Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services Gerrit Sinke. “Since the City of Lethbridge has a fairly large industrial section to, it this type of training is extremely important.”

Ten new recruits took part in the exercise at Fire Station No. 4 on the north side of town.

“For the last 10 weeks we’ve been doing primarily our fire training,” Recruit Jason Demoskoff said. “It’s pretty intensive, very physical for the most part with fairly heavy didactic portion in the classroom, as well.

“It’s been pretty intense,” Demoskoff added. “It’s been a lot more to it than I was expecting, for sure.”

The 12-week course focuses on both fire fighting and emergency services training.

“Since Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services is an integrated fire and ambulance service, we look for advance care paramedics,” Sinke said. “That’s always our number one choice — to hire advanced care paramedics that have a definite interest in the fire service, as well.”

With 10 weeks under their belt, trainees will now focus on two weeks of EMS training and then write a provincially mandated exam.