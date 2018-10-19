Convenience store held up in Pictou County by masked man: N.S. RCMP

Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store in Pictou, N.S., with a weapon Thursday night.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the burglary happened around 9:40 p.m. at a business located along West River Road.

Police determined that a man wearing a hoodie, a black mask and gloves entered the store, armed with a knife and demanding cash.

There were no injuries, but the suspect fled with an undermined amount of cash.

Officers are looking for a man who stands about six feet tall with a medium build. Police believe he’s in his late 20s or early 30s.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to contact Pictou RCMP or Crime Stoppers.