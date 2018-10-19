Crime
October 19, 2018 7:16 pm

Convenience store held up in Pictou County by masked man: N.S. RCMP

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP say the burglary happened around 9:40 p.m. at a business located along West River Road.

Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store in Pictou, N.S., with a weapon Thursday night.

Police determined that a man wearing a hoodie, a black mask and gloves entered the store, armed with a knife and demanding cash.

There were no injuries, but the suspect fled with an undermined amount of cash.

Officers are looking for a man who stands about six feet tall with a medium build. Police believe he’s in his late 20s or early 30s.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to contact Pictou RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Global News