Saudi Arabia says missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead after fight

Saudi Arabia revealed the preliminary results of its investigation into missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying that he died after a fight in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, state media reported.

The newscast said that a fight broke out between Khashoggi and the people who met him in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, where he was last seen entering on October 2.

The fight led to his death, according to the investigation.

Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor said the investigation will continue with a focus on 18 Saudi suspects, who have been arrested.

State television also said that Saud al-Qahtani, an advisor to the royal court, and deputy intelligence officer Ahmed El Asiri have been fired from their positions.

Saudi King Salman has ordered the formation of a ministerial committee with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman at the head to restructure the general intelligence agency, according to the newscast.

Saturday’s comments are the first time since Khashoggi went missing that Saudi Arabia has said he is dead.

