October 21, 2018 8:59 am

‘Giant xerox machine’ gives insight into health concerns

By Global News

WATCH: Body Measure looks at individuals specific health risks by offering three different services to choose from. 680 CJOB's Christian Aumell gets a first-hand look.

Wondering about your health and what risks you face individually is a common thought.

A new business in Winnipeg is helping to lessen your worries with a new operation called “Body Measure”. The company looks at individuals specific health risks by offering three different services to choose from.

680 CJOB’s Christian Aumell tried out one of the tests — named a Dexa scan– which he described as a “giant xerox machine for your body.”

 

