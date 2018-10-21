‘Giant xerox machine’ gives insight into health concerns

Wondering about your health and what risks you face individually is a common thought.

READ MORE: Did your genetic test flag that you’re at risk of a terrible disease? Don’t panic, experts say

A new business in Winnipeg is helping to lessen your worries with a new operation called “Body Measure”. The company looks at individuals specific health risks by offering three different services to choose from.

680 CJOB’s Christian Aumell tried out one of the tests — named a Dexa scan– which he described as a “giant xerox machine for your body.”