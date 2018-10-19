Police investigate attempted abduction in Hamilton

Police are investigating what they’re calling an attempted abduction in Hamilton.

Police say a 9-year-old girl was walking to school at Sir Wilfred Laurier Elementary School on Albright Road around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, when she was approached by a man in a dark coloured, four-door vehicle. Police say the man offered the girl a lollipop if she would get into his vehicle.

The young girl immediately ran to school to report the incident.

The driver is described as 50 years old, with a dark bushy moustache and a wrinkly face. He was wearing a light grey sweater and a black baseball hat. He also had a possible East Indian accent.

Meanwhile, the vehicle is described as black, four-door, possibly a Honda, with dark windows and two scratches to the front passenger door.

Hamilton Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Division Two Staff Sergeant at 905-546-2963 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

