Police investigate attempted abduction in Hamilton
Police are investigating what they’re calling an attempted abduction in Hamilton.
READ MORE: Suspect wanted for bank robberies in Hamilton and Burlington
Police say a 9-year-old girl was walking to school at Sir Wilfred Laurier Elementary School on Albright Road around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, when she was approached by a man in a dark coloured, four-door vehicle. Police say the man offered the girl a lollipop if she would get into his vehicle.
The young girl immediately ran to school to report the incident.
The driver is described as 50 years old, with a dark bushy moustache and a wrinkly face. He was wearing a light grey sweater and a black baseball hat. He also had a possible East Indian accent.
Meanwhile, the vehicle is described as black, four-door, possibly a Honda, with dark windows and two scratches to the front passenger door.
READ MORE: Hamilton cyclist struck by vehicle, dies in hospital
Hamilton Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Division Two Staff Sergeant at 905-546-2963 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.