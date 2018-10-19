Alberta Justice adds $4.5M to victims of crime fund

Alberta is adding another $4.5 million to its victims of crime fund.

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley says the money will go to a number of initiatives, including $1.1 million to help police help victims.

The money, spread out over the next three fiscal years, will go to victim service units in Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.

The units help victims cope as their cases move from the investigation phase to court.

There will also be more money to support victims of domestic violence, with details to be announced in the coming months.

Funds will also be used to help Indigenous communities, pay for restorative justice measures and buy tools to aid victims in court, such as screens and closed-circuit TV upgrades.

Ganley said funding for the services has been flat for years.

“Helping victims in their darkest days is meaningful and important work,” Ganley said Friday.

“The government’s role is to support these organizations to ensure that they can do this work.”