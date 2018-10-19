Manitoba seizes illegal smokes, other contraband
Eleven people and four businesses are facing charges following an enforcement blitz on the trade of illegal cigarettes by Manitoba Finance’s Taxation Special Investigations Unit.
The unit announced Thursday that it had seized 10,412 contraband cigarettes, 19.024 grams of sheehsa product (flavoured tobacco) containing illegal tobacco, and $10,689 in cash. A Manitoba-registered vehicle was also impounded.
READ MORE: Manitoba authorities seize half a million illegal smokes, cigars
Charges were laid under the Manitoba Tobacco Tax Act and the Tax Administration and Miscellaneous Taxes Act. If convicted, those charged fines fines between $1,000-$10,000 and up to six months imprisonment.
The illegal tobacco products weren’t marked for Manitoba tax purposes, and would have prevented the province from collecting more than $8,300 in tax revenue had they been sold.
WATCH: 858,000 contraband cigarettes seized
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.