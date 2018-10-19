Bill Kelly: Is it too much to ask politicians to act like adults?

Ontario Speaker of the House Ted Arnott has ruled that there is no proof of any breach of parliamentary procedure in the case of Skelly versus Horwath.

In what some observers have dubbed the Steeltown Dust Up, between the two Hamilton MPPs, it was alleged by Donna Skelly that Andrea Horwath raced across the aisle in the legislature, yelling at Skelly and ultimately, shoving her.

Horwath contends that she simply walked over to Skelly and tapped her on the shoulder, and it was Skelly who overreacted.

There was no video evidence of the incident and the only witnesses seem to be an NDP member and a PC member who, not surprisingly, blame the other side for the altercation.

Sadly, this is yet another example of our elected officials acting like petulant schoolkids and frankly, it’s not only annoying, it’s downright embarrassing!

A former MPP told me that members of the legislature are told by party leaders to pound on their desks and hurl inflammatory remarks at their political adversaries, and some of these ridiculous confrontations are actually contrived to embarrass their political foes.

If politicians want more respect from the public, they have to earn it.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML