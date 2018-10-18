B.C. municipal election 2018: Lantzville
Candidates
Mayor
Bob Colclough
Stanley Pottie
Council
John Dunn
Will Wyn Geselbracht
Joan Moody
Dot Neary
Douglas Parkhurst
Karen Proctor
Calvin Williams
Jamie Wilson
Boundary
The District of Lantzville lies about 24 kilometres south of Parksville on the east coast of Vancouver Island, just north of Nanaimo on Highway 19.
Population (2016)
3,605
History
A community with a long history of coal mining, Lantzville was once known as Grant’s Mine.
In 1920, an American mining company bought the property, and the name shifted to recognize Fraser Harry Lantz, a director with the new corporate owners.
As the coal seams dried up and the population dwindled, Lantzville became a summer cottage area with an economy geared more toward tourism.
The district was formally incorporated in 2003.
Political representation
Federal
Sheila Malcolmson (NDP)
Provincial
Michelle Stilwell (BC Liberal)
