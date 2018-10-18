B.C. municipal election 2018: Lantzville

Candidates

Mayor

Bob Colclough

Stanley Pottie

Mark Swain

Council

John Dunn

Will Wyn Geselbracht

Joan Moody

Dot Neary

Scott Neis

Douglas Parkhurst

Karen Proctor

Ian Savage

Calvin Williams

Jamie Wilson

Boundary

The District of Lantzville lies about 24 kilometres south of Parksville on the east coast of Vancouver Island, just north of Nanaimo on Highway 19.

Population (2016)

3,605

History

A community with a long history of coal mining, Lantzville was once known as Grant’s Mine.

In 1920, an American mining company bought the property, and the name shifted to recognize Fraser Harry Lantz, a director with the new corporate owners.

As the coal seams dried up and the population dwindled, Lantzville became a summer cottage area with an economy geared more toward tourism.

The district was formally incorporated in 2003.

Political representation

Federal

Sheila Malcolmson (NDP)

Provincial

Michelle Stilwell (BC Liberal)