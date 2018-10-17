BC Municipal Election 2018

More
Politics
October 17, 2018 8:51 pm
Updated: October 18, 2018 10:10 pm

B.C. municipal election 2018: Islands Trust results

By Online Supervisor BC  Global News

A view of the Chief and Howe Sound.

McKay Savage
A A

In B.C., there are five people elected to the Islands Trust, which is responsible for an area covering the islands and waters between the mainland of British Columbia and southern Vancouver Island.

This area includes Howe Sound and stretches as far north as Comox.

It is comprised of 13 major islands and more than 450 small islands, with about 26,000 residents and approximately 10,000 non-resident property owners.

READ MORE: Live B.C. election results 2018: Find your riding and candidates

The Islands Trust is responsible for preserving and protecting the area and its environment, working with municipalities and regional districts to do so.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 20.

This page will be updated when results from the Islands Trust are released to the public following the closing of the polls on election night.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Election results
BC election results 2018
BC municipal
BC municipal election
bc municipal election 2018
comox
Howe Sound
Islands Trust
Islands Trust 2018

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News