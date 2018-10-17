B.C. municipal election 2018: Regional districts results

There are 27 regional districts in British Columbia.

They range in population from under 4,000 to more than two million people.

Regional districts are composed of municipalities, electoral areas and in some cases, Treaty First Nations, according to the B.C. government.

According to the B.C. government, regional districts provide a political and administrative framework to provide services such as regional parks, 911 service, and recreation facilities, and they act as the local government for electoral areas and provide services such as water and fire protection to unincorporated communities.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 20.

This page will be updated when results from the regional districts will be released to the public following the polls closing on election night.