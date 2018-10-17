BC Municipal Election 2018

October 17, 2018 7:57 pm
Updated: October 18, 2018 8:53 pm

B.C. municipal election 2018: Regional districts results

By Online Supervisor BC  Global News

There are 27 regional districts in British Columbia.

They range in population from under 4,000 to more than two million people.

Regional districts are composed of municipalities, electoral areas and in some cases, Treaty First Nations, according to the B.C. government.

READ MORE: Live B.C. election results 2018: Find your riding and candidates

According to the B.C. government, regional districts provide a political and administrative framework to provide services such as regional parks, 911 service, and recreation facilities, and they act as the local government for electoral areas and provide services such as water and fire protection to unincorporated communities.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 20.

This page will be updated when results from the regional districts will be released to the public following the polls closing on election night.

