Frontenac Heritage Foundation awards Kingston efforts in preserving history

Protecting and preserving heritage buildings is a familiar task in area communities.

In Kingston, awards are given to those who go above and beyond expectations in saving our history. Earlier this week, the Frontenac Heritage Foundation handed out its 2018 Heritage Conservation Awards. Two houses, a church and a former church got the nod.

One of those houses is located at 85 King St. Paul Christianson is the chair of the awards committee.

“The people have been working on this since 2015 and they’re not finished yet,” Christianson said. “But they’ve done a lot of work on this building.”

Other winners include a property at 77-79 Gore St., the oldest house on the street. It was built between 1825 and 1828. St. Mark’s Anglican Church in Barriefield also got the nod not only for the church itself but also the stone wall as you enter the churchyard.

Murray Matheson with Tourism Kingston says preserving history is a big part of the Limestone City.

“It’s the essence of downtown,” Matheson said. “It’s the essence of a greater portion around downtown and people really enjoy when they come to Kingston to be able to enjoy the historical architecture.”

Also recognized was The Spire at Sydenham Street United Church, located at 82 Sydenham St.