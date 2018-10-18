Building
October 18, 2018
Questions swirl around evacuated buildings in Pointe St-Charles

Thu, Oct 18: A group of Pointe Saint-Charles tenants were evicted from their apartments earlier this year. As Global's Billy Shields reports, city inspectors have once again evacuated the buildings, leaving the landlord with questions.

On Wednesday afternoon, workmen caulked plywood sheets over the glass at the entrance of a Centre Street apartment building and then an inspector put up a notice expressly prohibiting anyone from living there until further notice.

“It’s very disappointing to see this,” said Marie Valérie, who represents the numbered company that acts as the building’s landlord. Inspectors, she said, “are still coming back and in different ways.” That address and adjacent Chateaguay building were evacuated in February.

Dozens of tenants were obliged to leave their homes in the cold after the city determined the buildings were unfit for habitation.

The city wrote the landlord in August to say that enough improvements have been made to allow tenants to return, but the city appeared to change its mind this week.

The city admits there were communication problems, but contends that they haven’t corrected all the issues that were present in the building.

Although most of the apartments inside the buildings appear to be fully furnished, Valérie said the buildings haven’t been occupied since they were evacuated in February.

The city of Montreal boarded up two buildings in Point St-Charles on Wednesday.

Billy Shields/Global News

The notices on the doors, however, clearly indicate that an “evacuation” had taken place. When Global News asked the landlord’s lawyer, Mélanie Chapéron, why the city would evacuate an empty building, she replied, “That’s a good question. I don’t know.”

 

