Police searching for missing Winnipeg man
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 56-year-old Winnipeg man.
Peter Wasyliw was last seen in the West End at the beginning of October.
He’s described as 5’11”, of average build with brown hair. He may also have a dark beard.
Police are concerned for Wasyliw’s well-being, and are asking anyone with information to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
