‘Property Brothers’ scripted TV show in the works

A scripted comedy series inspired by Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott is currently in the works.

Fox will be developing a single-camera comedy series inspired by the story of HGTV stars fame.

The network is creating the show, titled It Takes Two, a comedy based on the Scott brothers’ memoir of the same name.

The project will follow two entrepreneurial twin brothers who join forces in the real estate business when they realize they are stronger together than apart.

The Scott brothers will executive-produce the show alongside another pair of brothers named, Jon and Josh Silberman, who will also write the script.

Drew and Jonathan Scott rose to fame with their hit TV series, Property Brothers. The show inspired multiple spinoffs including Brother vs. Brother and Property Brothers: At Home.