Shuswap Lake General Hospital celebrates 60 years

Shuswap Lake General Hospital celebrated its 60th anniversary this week with a celebratory tea and historical photo display.

“I offer my congratulations to the health-care teams who have, for generations, provided top-notch quality care at Shuswap Lake General Hospital,” Minister of Health Adrian Dix said on Tuesday. “The hospital has a fascinating history of ground-breaking work and pioneering physicians. Today we celebrate the 60 years of expert medical care provided by SLGH for people throughout the Shuswap and North Okanagan.”

Shuswap Lake General Hospital, which opened in 1958, is a 43-bed hospital in Salmon Arm. The hospital offers services including surgical and obstetric services, as well as a 24-hour emergency department. It also features an on-site laboratory, medical imaging, mental health and public health services.

With approximately 600 employees, the hospital plays an important role as a major employer in the region. It is common for families to have multiple generations working at SLGH.

One particularly inspiring family is that of Sarah (Eve) Reid, a critical care nurse. Sarah has worked in a variety of departments at SLGH since 2007, and her sister Casey Gulliford works at SLGH as a Unit Clerk. They proudly walk in the footprints of their grandmother Dr. Eve Gulliford – Salmon Arm’s first female physician and a strong community advocate until her passing in 1997 at the age of 80.

SLGH continues to grow and develop, largely in part to the active Shuswap Hospital Foundation and the continued support of the community.

“Over the years there have been a lot of changes, but one thing has always been consistent and that is the dedication of the staff and physicians to the patients in their care,” says Interior Health Board Chair Doug Cochrane. “Congratulations to everyone at SLGH, and thank you for making it a special place.”