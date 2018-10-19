Rick Zamperin: Tiger-Cats vs. Redblacks is a ‘must win’ for both teams

The phrase “must win” is used way too much these days.

But Friday night’s game between the Tiger-Cats and Redblacks in Ottawa is a must win — and for both clubs.

With three games left, Hamilton and Ottawa are tied for first place in the CFL’s East Division with identical 8-7 records.

So how is it a ‘must win’ for both teams when the Redblacks own the tiebreaker over the Tiger-Cats, thanks to their 21-15 victory in Hamilton on July 28?

Entering their game at TD Place Stadium, Ottawa can win the season series — and virtually lock up the division title — by beating Hamilton again.

But if the Ticats win in Ottawa, it would even the season series at one win apiece and give Hamilton a one-game lead on the Redblacks going into their winner-take-all rematch at Tim Hortons Field next week.

It would also give the Cats a massive momentum boost entering the penultimate week of the season.

That Week 20 game will also fall into the “must win” category no matter who comes away victorious on Friday night.

But a Hamilton loss this week would be way more damaging to their hopes of winning the East compared to a Redblacks loss.

In that case, the Ticats would not only have to win next week to pull even with Ottawa in the standings, Hamilton would also have to beat Johnny Manziel and the Montreal Alouettes and hope the Redblacks lose their season finale against the last-place Toronto Argonauts.

This is going to be fun.