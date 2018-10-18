RCMP investigate after vandals cut down 3 hydro poles in Port Coquitlam

An act of vandalism to some BC Hydro power poles in Port Coquitlam has the utility company concerned.

Spokesperson Mora Scott says it happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“Three power poles along the railway tracks in Gates Park in Port Coquitlam were cut down or damaged with a chainsaw,” said Scott.

That resulted in fallen lines, and also an underground line that emerged on one of the poles was severed.

“These poles were actually carrying three high-voltage lines that each carry about 12,000 volts,” said Scott.

Power was knocked out to 4,500 customers, but it was restored around 8 a.m. PT.

Repairs involved replacing the damaged poles and connecting the power lines, but Hydro’s main concern is the danger it imposed.

“They really could have hurt somebody or killed somebody.” Scott said.

Coquitlam RCMP are investigating.