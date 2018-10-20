Ottawa municipal election 2018: Last minute voter’s guide
For those Ottawans who may have just tuned into the municipal election campaign or might still be figuring out how they want to cast their ballots on October 22, here is a little background to take a look at before heading to the polls.
Polling stations open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. sharp on Monday, Oct. 22. Eligible voters should have received their voter cards in the mail by now but if not, there is an online tool on the city’s website to find out where you are allowed to vote based on your address. There will be 350 different voting locations across the city.
Voters should bring photo identification with their current address on it along with their voter cards that they received in the mail. Voters are not required to show identification to vote.
This year’s all-male roster of mayoral candidates is four names longer than in 2014 — with current mayor Jim Watson being one of the first to sign up at the election office. His challengers, for the most part, are lesser known names in town — except one.
Shaking up the mayoral race somewhat when he signed up on the final day to register as an eligible candidate is former Ottawa city councillor Clive Doucet.
This is Doucet’s second mayoral campaign and his second run against Watson. Both were candidates in the 2010 election, vying to beat former mayor Larry O’Brien. Watson won that election as well as the election in 2014.
There will be a guaranteed four new councillors at city hall after this election as Bob Monette and Marianne Wilkinson are both retiring from council. Jody Mitic is electing not to run again and Mark Taylor is keeping his initial election promise from 2010 to only serve for two terms.
Monette’s vacant seat for Orléans has by far the most candidates vying for the position, with a whopping 17 candidates.
A complete list of registered and certified mayoral and council candidates is below. Hyperlinks to each of the candidates campaign websites if applicable are included.
Ward 1: Orléans
- Rick Bédard
- Toby Bossert
- Mireille Brownhill
- Guy Desroches
- Diego Elizondo
- Dina Epale
- Doug Feltmate
- Jarrod Goldsmith
- Miranda Gray
- Geoffrey Nicholas Griplas
- Catherine Kitts
- Shannon Kramer
- Matthew Luloff
- Qamar Masood
- Louise Soyez
- Kevin Tetreault
- Don Yetman
Ward 2: Innes
Ward 3: Barrhaven
- Jan Harder (incumbent)
- Franklin Epape
- Ahmad Malgarai
- Atiq Qureshi
- Hadi Wess
Ward 4: Kanata North
Ward 5: West Carleton-March
- Eli El-Chantiry (incumbent)
- James Parsons
- Judi Varga-Toth
Ward 6: Stittsville
- Shad Qadri (incumbent)
- Glen Gower
Ward 7: Bay
Ward 8: College
- Rick Chiarelli (incumbent)
- Emilie Coyle
- Ryan Kennery
Ward 9: Knoxdale-Merivale
Ward 10: Gloucester-Southgate
Ward 11: Beacon Hill-Cyrville
- Tim Tierney (incumbent)
- Michael Schurter
Ward 12: Rideau-Vanier
- Mathieu Fleury (incumbent)
- Salar Changiz
- Thierry Harris
- Matt Lowe
Ward 13: Rideau-Rockcliffe
- Tobi Nussbaum (incumbent)
- Peter Heyck
Ward 14: Somerset
Ward 15: Kitchissippi
- Jeff Leiper (incumbent)
- Daniel Stringer
Ward 16: River
Ward 17: Capital
Ward 18: Alta Vista
Ward 19: Cumberland
- Stephen Blais (incumbent)
- Jensen Boire
- Cameron Rose Jette
Ward 20: Osgoode
- George Darouze (incumbent)
- Auguste Banfalvi
- Mark Scharfe
- Kim Sheldrick
- Jay Tysick
Ward 21: Rideau-Goulbourn
- Scott Moffatt (incumbent)
- David Brown
Ward 22: Gloucester-South Nepean
Ward 23: Kanata South
- Allan Hubley (incumbent)
- Steve Anderson
- Mike Brown
- Doug Large
-With files from Beatrice Britneff
