Ottawa municipal election 2018: Last minute voter’s guide

For those Ottawans who may have just tuned into the municipal election campaign or might still be figuring out how they want to cast their ballots on October 22, here is a little background to take a look at before heading to the polls.

Polling stations open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. sharp on Monday, Oct. 22. Eligible voters should have received their voter cards in the mail by now but if not, there is an online tool on the city’s website to find out where you are allowed to vote based on your address. There will be 350 different voting locations across the city.

READ MORE: Ottawa municipal election 2018: When and where to vote

Voters should bring photo identification with their current address on it along with their voter cards that they received in the mail. Voters are not required to show identification to vote.

This year’s all-male roster of mayoral candidates is four names longer than in 2014 — with current mayor Jim Watson being one of the first to sign up at the election office. His challengers, for the most part, are lesser known names in town — except one.

Shaking up the mayoral race somewhat when he signed up on the final day to register as an eligible candidate is former Ottawa city councillor Clive Doucet.

This is Doucet’s second mayoral campaign and his second run against Watson. Both were candidates in the 2010 election, vying to beat former mayor Larry O’Brien. Watson won that election as well as the election in 2014.

READ MORE: Ottawa municipal election 2018: Who’s in and who’s out?

There will be a guaranteed four new councillors at city hall after this election as Bob Monette and Marianne Wilkinson are both retiring from council. Jody Mitic is electing not to run again and Mark Taylor is keeping his initial election promise from 2010 to only serve for two terms.

Monette’s vacant seat for Orléans has by far the most candidates vying for the position, with a whopping 17 candidates.

A complete list of registered and certified mayoral and council candidates is below. Hyperlinks to each of the candidates campaign websites if applicable are included.

Ward 1: Orléans

Ward 2: Innes

Ward 3: Barrhaven

Ward 4: Kanata North

Ward 5: West Carleton-March

Ward 6: Stittsville

Ward 7: Bay

Ward 8: College

Ward 9: Knoxdale-Merivale

Ward 10: Gloucester-Southgate

Ward 11: Beacon Hill-Cyrville

Ward 12: Rideau-Vanier

Ward 13: Rideau-Rockcliffe

Tobi Nussbaum (incumbent)

Peter Heyck

Ward 14: Somerset

Ward 15: Kitchissippi

Ward 16: River

Ward 17: Capital

Ward 18: Alta Vista

Ward 19: Cumberland

Ward 20: Osgoode

Ward 21: Rideau-Goulbourn

Ward 22: Gloucester-South Nepean

Ward 23: Kanata South

-With files from Beatrice Britneff