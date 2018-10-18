London consulting firm PSD to fill 30 jobs, unveils new office space

A London company is marking a milestone in its history by hiring for more than two dozen new positions and moving into its new office space.

Research, consulting and software firm PSD is celebrating its 15th anniversary and recently opened its new head office at 148 Fullarton St. after completely renovating the building’s ninth floor.

Officials with PSD say they currently have a staff of 70 and because of three consecutive years of 50 per cent growth in revenue, they’re able to hire 30 more research, sales and programming staff.

The company says it specializes in infrastructure asset management and budgeting solutions for construction firms, municipalities, universities and libraries.

PSD says one in four Canadians lives in a community that uses its products and services.

The company also has a branch in Burlington and has plans to further expand its operations in North America and within the global market.

Officials say their new state-of-the-art headquarters in London features a data centre that makes use of the city’s fibre internet connection.