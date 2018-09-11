London employers see ‘respectable’ hiring climate for end of 2018: survey

There’s good news for anyone hunting for a job this fall in London

The latest survey done by ManpowerGroup predicts a respectable hiring climate for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Data collected from area employers shows that 13 per cent plan to hire between October and December, said Tara Benson of Manpower’s London office.

Three per cent are expecting cutbacks, while 80 per cent said they plan to maintain their staffing levels, Benson said.

As for the remaining four per cent, Benson said they were unsure of their hiring intentions.

According to Benson the figures show a steady hiring pace for the upcoming months.