‘Orange Is the New Black’ ending after 7 seasons

Orange Is the New Black (OITNB) is done serving time after its upcoming seventh season.

Cast members posted a video Wednesday announcing the series’ 2019 end.

In the video, the actresses thanked fans for their support and promised a fulfilling wrapup to the comedy-drama set in a women’s prison.

READ MORE: John Goodman says ‘The Conners’ has ‘hollow centre’ without Roseanne Barr

Longtime cast members including Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Danielle Brooks, Adrienne C. Moore, Uzo Aduba, Natasha Lyonne and Kate Mulgrew, among others are featured in the clip reminiscing about the friendships they’ve made, and what they’ll miss most about the show.

Mulgrew, who plays Galina (Red) Reznikov, said she’ll miss being with a “groundbreaking” TV series.

“I’m so grateful for the fun times, the knowledge, the friendships, the love, the family that we have created together, ”Aduba said.

“Season 7, you will not be disappointed,” Aduba said at the end of the video. “It is a season you will not forget. And we’re going to give you everything and more that you could have ever wanted.”

The show’s creator, Jenji Kohan, released a statement addressing the end of the show.

“After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison,” Kohan said in a statement. “I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black.”

READ MORE: Gail Simmons and Chris Nuttall-Smith, from ‘Iron Chef Canada,’ talk making show uniquely Canadian

Many fans of the show took to Twitter to discuss the end of the series.

#OITNB is comin to an end & I can’t handle it. It’s the first Netflix show I ever fell in love with. pic.twitter.com/iOud64RLre — ROCKALETTA MOSS (@eb_so_major) October 17, 2018

Oitnb cast: this is the final season of orange

Me: pic.twitter.com/YnwbSf9Tvk — sammy (@luthorsvause) October 17, 2018

NOOooo… so not ready for the 1st Netflix original binge series to end… #OITNB pic.twitter.com/Xu9FBjTKIQ — David (@davidjag79) October 18, 2018

oitnb fandom in this moment : pic.twitter.com/vu3GUQN8sj — lauryna (@oitnbvm) October 17, 2018

I know this show now like not even a year and I really felt in love with it the characters, the story and this incredible cast and I'm gonna miss them so much THEY helped me so much and I'm so thankful that I got to know it ❤ @nlyonne @TaySchilling @YaelStone @OITNB pic.twitter.com/L5HVl4tLfI — Lea💫 (@chrycexlove) October 18, 2018

READ MORE: ‘Bachelor: Vietnam’ contestants ended up together after all

Orange Is the New Black was inspired by Piper Kerman’s memoir about her time in federal prison.

The show was nominated twice for top-series Emmy honours, and Uzo Aduba won two acting trophies. The series was an early hit for Netflix when the streaming service began showing original programming.

The 2019 release date for the last season of Orange Is the New Black has not yet been announced.

—With files from the Associated Press