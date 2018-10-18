‘Orange Is the New Black’ ending after 7 seasons
Orange Is the New Black (OITNB) is done serving time after its upcoming seventh season.
Cast members posted a video Wednesday announcing the series’ 2019 end.
In the video, the actresses thanked fans for their support and promised a fulfilling wrapup to the comedy-drama set in a women’s prison.
Longtime cast members including Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Danielle Brooks, Adrienne C. Moore, Uzo Aduba, Natasha Lyonne and Kate Mulgrew, among others are featured in the clip reminiscing about the friendships they’ve made, and what they’ll miss most about the show.
Mulgrew, who plays Galina (Red) Reznikov, said she’ll miss being with a “groundbreaking” TV series.
“I’m so grateful for the fun times, the knowledge, the friendships, the love, the family that we have created together, ”Aduba said.
“Season 7, you will not be disappointed,” Aduba said at the end of the video. “It is a season you will not forget. And we’re going to give you everything and more that you could have ever wanted.”
The show’s creator, Jenji Kohan, released a statement addressing the end of the show.
“After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison,” Kohan said in a statement. “I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black.”
Many fans of the show took to Twitter to discuss the end of the series.
Orange Is the New Black was inspired by Piper Kerman’s memoir about her time in federal prison.
The show was nominated twice for top-series Emmy honours, and Uzo Aduba won two acting trophies. The series was an early hit for Netflix when the streaming service began showing original programming.
The 2019 release date for the last season of Orange Is the New Black has not yet been announced.
—With files from the Associated PressFollow @KatieScottNews
