Bill Kelly: Inquisition into Wynne government raises a serious question

Doug Ford‘s inquisition into the policies of the Wynne government took an interesting twist Wednesday and raised a question that demands an answer.

The panel, consisting of PC and NDP members, is supposedly trying to uncover why the Liberal budget deficit ballooned last year.

By the way, here’s a spoiler alert; all of that information is included in the most recent auditor general’s report on the Liberal budget, but why would Ford let the facts get in the way of a political vendetta?

Two civil servants testified that they were strongly opposed to the Wynne hydro policies and warned the government not to proceed because it would cost the government $4 billion in interest payments and that was not in the taxpayers’ best interest.

So, NDP member John Vanthof asked those civil servants if they would speak up as loudly about the Ford government’s cancellation of cap-and-trade which will cost the government $3 billion in lost revenue.

It’s a good question.

Clearly, the Wynne government’s wrong-headed hydro plan, at a cost of $4 billion, was to solidify political support.

But, is Ford’s decision on cap-and-trade, that’s going to cost the government at least $3 billion, any different?