Scott Thompson: Budget shortfall proves cap and trade was funding Wynne government coffers

The Financial Accountability Office has revealed the cost of Doug Ford’s cancellation of the Wynne Liberal cap and trade program.

By cancelling this program, the PC government stops taking these extra taxes out of your pocket, but it will leave a $3-billion budget shortfall over four years.

That money would have funded programs like buying an electric Tesla, smart metres and time-of-use pricing — programs that shouldn’t have been there in the first place.

The opposition left is screaming that Ford is taking money out of the Ontario budget. More cuts!

No, they are giving taxpayers back money that was supposed to reduce greenhouse gases but only made our electricity some of the most expensive in North America.

The fact that there is now a government budget shortfall because cap and trade is cancelled is further proof the Wynne Liberals were not using this money to reduce greenhouse gases, but to pad their own coffers.

The Wynne Liberals were using the money you thought was meant for green programs to run the province, as well.

Why is there a general revenue shortfall of billions because a green energy program was cancelled?

Because they were depending on that money to do more than just promote green energy.

They needed it to survive, due to fiscal mismanagement and lack of due diligence.

You can’t pay for programs without prosperity, especially when they fail to meet the needs of taxpayers, let alone their intended goal.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.