October 17, 2018 5:36 pm

No charges laid after vehicle collides with fire truck in Orillia

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

An OPP detachment sign.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Police say no charges will be laid after a fire truck collided with a vehicle in Orillia.

According to Orillia OPP, officers received a report of a collision involving an Orillia Fire Department truck on Highway 12 and Memorial Avenue just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the fire truck was responding to a call and had its emergency lights on, when it stopped at a red light before proceeding through once its driver deemed it safe.

Officers say a vehicle travelling the other way drove through the green light, striking the fire truck and hitting a telephone pole.

According to police, no one was injured as a result of the collision.

Police say officers have concluded their investigation and no charges will be laid.

