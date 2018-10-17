Waterloo emergency personnel can use weed but must be ‘fit for duty’

Police in Waterloo region have adopted the ‘fit for duty’ procedure that is being followed by many other local law enforcement detachments in the area.

A report presented by chief Bryan Larkin to the Waterloo Regional Police Services Board on Wednesday, says “the procedure reflects zero tolerance for impairment while at work and requires that all members be fit for duty when they report for work and that they remain so throughout their shift.”

The OPP, along with Guelph, Halton and Peel regional police services, have introduced a similar policy.

Toronto police officers and the RCMP must abstain for 28 days, while Calgary police have banned their officers from using marijuana completely.

Other emergency personnel in the Waterloo region will follow similar rules, although most policies were already standing.

MORE: For the launch of our weekly newsletter Cannabis IQ, we’re giving away $100 Visa gift cards. Click here to find out more.

Firefighters in Waterloo and Kitchener will follow the same policies and procedures as all other city workers which are similar to police protocols.

“We have a procedure which doesn’t distinguish between employee groups; essentially all employees are prohibited from smoking recreational cannabis while at work,” Waterloo spokesperson Janice Works explained. “Employees who are unable or unfit to work safely could be a hazard to themselves and or others in the workplace.

“Employees are expected to be fit and not impaired by cannabis or alcohol when coming to work. If we suspect that a staff member is impaired during working hours, whether due to alcohol, cannabis or any other substance, we will tell the employee to stop working.”

MORE: Sign up for Cannabis IQ, a weekly newsletter covering legalization

She says city staff will be taking a policy to council in November but city employees will be expected to follow that policy until then.

In Kitchener, there is a rule in place which prohibits city staff from possessing, or being under the influence of, drugs and alcohol in the workplace, according to a city spokesperson.

Waterloo paramedics will also follow the same rules as other region employees, which means they are expected to follow fit for duty policies.

— With files from Global News’ Matt Carty